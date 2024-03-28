Gaza terrorist confesses to raping Israeli woman during October 7th invasion

Manar Mahmoud Muhammad Kasem, a Islamic Jihad terrorist who confessed to raping an Israeli woman on October 7th. (IDF)

Captured Islamic Jihad terrorist describes how he raped Israeli woman on October 7th.

By World Israel News Staff

A Gaza terrorist affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement confessed to raping an Israeli woman during the invasion of October 7th, telling interrogators details about the sexual assault.

On Thursday, the IDF released a five-minute video clip recorded during the questioning of Manar Mahmoud Muhammad Kasem, a 28-year-old Islamic Jihad terrorist from the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis who was captured by Israeli forces.

During his interrogation, Kasem candidly describes his attacks on Israelis during October 7th, as well as the rape he perpetrated against an Israeli woman in her home.

Kasem, a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s naval assault force, described

“First thing in the morning I woke up and went to the command and control center. My friend, Mahmoud al-Khush, had told me to come,” Kasem said.

He crossed the Israel-Gaza border armed with a pistol and two grenades, while his companion carried an AK-47, Kasem said.

During an ensuing gun fight, Kasem ran towards a nearby kibbutz.

“We walked and I got off before the jeep and then we walked a bit, and the person who was with me was hit in the head,” Kasem recalled.

“Out of fear, I entered the kibbutz and went in the nearest house.”

Initially, Kasem said, he did not see anyone in the house.

“But then I entered a room and there was someone there, she was frightened.”

“She was afraid of me, but asked me to help her. I took her and threw her onto a couch.”

When asked to describe her, he said the woman had “hair that wasn’t extremely long – like normal – and she was thin.”

“She was wearing a blue skirt and white shirt.”

“The devil took control of me,” Kasem continued, describing the rape. “I laid her down and started to undress her. Then I did what I did. I slept with her.”

When pressed to fully elaborate, Kasem admitted: “I raped her.”

“She pushed me. It didn’t last long; I heard shouting outside. It was two minutes, maybe a minute and a half.”

Moments later, two more terrorists burst into the home, and another woman, possibly the rape victim’s mother, was heard screaming.

“After we heard the screams, she and I both started to get dressed, and then these two men entered. They had uniforms of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.”

“They pulled in the girl’s mother and sat the two next to each other. The girl and the mother started comforting each other, from what I understood.”

“Then suddenly they took the girl and the woman…I stayed in the room and they left through the gate they had entered from.”

Afterwards, Kasem said he opened fire on several Israeli men, wounding one of them.

“I heard gunshots near me, in the houses behind me. I drew my pistol and I shot one [man], he fell on the floor. Another hid, and I threw a grenade and fled the kibbutz.”