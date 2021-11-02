Hundreds fight against likely transfer of Israeli funds to Hamas

“We will fight until this disgrace stops.”

By World Israel News Staff

Around 200 religious activists protested Tuesday night against the transfer of millions of shekels to the Arab municipalities for fear that it will make its way to the Islamic Movement organizations and Hamas, and will support terrorism.

The protestors, organized by the “Red Line” movement, held their event in Tel Aviv, outside the home of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, from whose budget the money is being earmarked.

“We will fight until this exacerbation of the transfer of millions between Ra’am and Hamas stops,” the movement said in a statement.

A report by Israel’s Channel 13 that was published over the weekend revealed that a Hamas activist had thanked an association that is funded by the Ra’am Party, which the station said shows that Ra’am is transferring some of the funds that it receives from the government to the Gaza Strip.

The report was based on research conducted by the Ad Kan group that showed that senior party member Razi Issa, who is also the CEO of the Assistance 48 association, has been praised by a senior Hamas official for the association’s activities in the Gaza Strip, which Issa visited in both 2019 and 2021.

The government included some nearly NIS 35 billion in total funding for the Arab community over the next five years in the state budget. The final budget debate is slated for Wednesday.

The protesters included Matan Peleg, CEO of Im Tirtzu, and former MK Ariel Kallner, among others. They said that they turned out because they wanted to fight for the State of Israel to stay Jews and not be given into the hands of Arab society.

“We will fight until this disgrace stops,” said Peleg during the event.

“These people, who support the worst of our enemies, receive money and partnership from the government of the State of Israel,” Kalner added. “This is a huge cry for help… The time for protest has come and this protest should shake the State of Israel.”