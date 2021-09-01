‘I almost died on the road’ – mother of 6 helped by Palestinians after rock-throwing terror attack

The car of a woman attacked by Palestinian rock throwers near Hebron. (Twitter/Ynet/Screenshot)

“It’s a miracle I survived today,” said the victim. “Stone-throwing kills.”

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

An Israeli mother of six was helped by Palestinians after being wounded in a rock-throwing terror attack while driving by Halhul, near Hebron, in Judea and Samaria.

The woman, who did not want to be identified by name, told Ynet that she had been driving to Kiryat Arba, a Hebron suburb, when a group of men standing in the road suddenly started hurling stones at her vehicle.

Pictures from the scene show that her windshield was shattered. The woman was struck in the head with a rock, which caused her to swerve into the opposite lane of traffic.

“Suddenly, I found myself on the wrong side of the road, in enormous pain and with blood pouring from my head,” she told Ynet.

“Miraculously, there was no [oncoming traffic.] I could have died on the road. It’s unbelievable.”

After pulling over on the side of the road, the woman tried to call for emergency services, but her Israeli cell phone network did not work in the area.

“I was crying and screaming, it was really a difficult moment,” she said.

“It does not make sense that there is no reception [for Israeli cell phones] in this area, and there is no way to communicate and [call for help].”

Three Palestinian men, who were not involved in the attack, came to her aid.

“One told me he was a doctor, and he stopped the bleeding from my head. The other tried to call rescue services, because he had a Palestinian cell phone provider.”

It took more than 10 minutes for him to reach an Israeli ambulance dispatch, she said.

The woman was eventually taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem.

“It’s a miracle I survived today,” she said. “Stone [throwing] attacks kill.”

In a statement, Kiryat Arba council head Eliyahu Leibman called on the Israeli government to improve cell phone networks in the area and work harder to deter future rock-throwing attacks.

“It could have ended in death here,” he said. “We call on the defense establishment to [seriously punish] anyone who throws a rock and tries to murder Jews.

“Jewish blood is not a no-man’s-land [issue] – we know exactly where the perpetrators fled.”

He added that that the lack of cell phone reception in the area is a threat to security and that the government must swiftly address the issue.