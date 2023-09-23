‘I don’t care’: Netanyahu says unbothered by Trump cursing him out after 2020 election

PM Benjamin Netanyahu and former President Donald Trump during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony, Sept. 15, 2020. (AP/Alex Brandon)

By Meir Dolev, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuffed claims that he was shamed by Donald Trump nearly two years ago after the former U.S. president publicly assailed Netanyahu with a four-letter expletive for promptly congratulating Joe Biden on securing the 2020 US presidential election.

“I don’t care about it,” Netanyahu told CNN during an interview about Trump’s “f**k him” curse.

In conversation with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid in December 2021, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the timing of Netanyahu’s congratulatory message to Biden, stating, “He was very early. Like earlier than most. I haven’t spoken to him since. F**k him.”

Trump’s comments did not reflect reality, with Netanyahu congratulating Biden later than many of his global counterparts.

Prime Minister Netanyahu says he heard from former President Trump in recent months, notable given Trump blasted his former ally to @BarakRavid after he acknowledged President Biden’s win, saying, “F**k him.” I asked Netanyahu about that: pic.twitter.com/Q5tmn4uJLa — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 23, 2023

Netanyahu went on to acknowledge the positive impact of Trump’s policies on Israel and noted that Trump had extended his congratulations following Netanyahu’s victory in the November 2022 Israeli election.

“I appreciate what President Trump did. He moved the embassy to Jerusalem, he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, he recognized our sovereignty over the Golan Heights, he went out of what I thought was a disastrous Iran agreement,” Netanyahu told CNN.

“I’ve been long enough in political life, to put aside the periodic ebb and flow of emotion, and look at the substantive positions that leaders and allies have [taken], and I respect what was done,” Netanyahu said.

Over the years, Netanyahu has cultivated a strong alliance with Trump and his administration, resulting in a significant shift in U.S. policy towards Israel, including recognizing Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem and the Golan Heights and lifting objections expanding Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.