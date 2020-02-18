Iceland’s Jewish community welcomes its first Torah scroll

Following the scroll’s completion, the Jewish community of Reykjavik went to the streets in song and dance to deliver it to the local Chabad Jewish Center.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

On Sunday, history was made when a small Jewish community in Iceland’s capital welcomed its first permanent Torah scroll.

The new Torah scroll, which took a year to write, was donated to the Jewish community of Reykjavik by Swiss native Uri Krauss in honor of his 50th birthday.

Following the scroll’s completion, the Jewish community of Reykjavik went to the streets in song and dance to deliver it to the local Chabad Jewish Center administered by Rabbi Avi Feldman.

“How moving to see the scroll being paraded down Laugavegur, Reykjavik’s main street,” Feldman told Chabad.org. “How beautiful to watch as the community gathered at the gala reception with dignitaries and guests, along with the Krauss family and their friends, and celebrated this momentous occasion in Icelandic — and indeed, Jewish — history.”

“I really can’t find the right words to describe what happened in Reykjavik today. One thing is for sure: The Jewish community here will remember this day forever!” he added.

On Thursday, U.S. Ambassador to Iceland Jeffrey Ross Gunter hosted a reception for his fellow Jews in the embassy to celebrate the occasion.

“I am honored to have Rabbi Feldman and leaders of Jewish communities around the world here tonight as we celebrate the first Sefer Torah permanently placed in Iceland,” said Gunter.

“This is historic, and congratulations to Rabbi Feldman as he grows the Jewish community of Iceland, contributing to the values that we as Americans all cherish.”

The Jewish ambassador also conveyed America’s unwavering commitment to religious freedom around the world, emphasizing that this is one of President Donald Trump’s top priorities.