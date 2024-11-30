IDF announces new ultra-orthodox brigade to launch during Chanukah

Israeli soldiers pray during a training exercise of the Givati Brigade's ultra-Orthodox Unit near the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, September 27, 2017.(Flash90/Yonatan Sindel)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF announced the launch of an entirely ultra-orthodox combat unit called the Hashmonaim Brigade on Chanukah, Ynet reports.

The release on Chanukah is appropriate, given that the Hasmonaim historically was the dynasty that led the Maccabean revolt against the Syrian-Greeks, commemorated during the Chanukah holiday.

The brigade includes 30 pre-screened recruits, with dozens of others expressing interest in joining.

The goal is to grow the Hashmonaim Brigade’s number of combat soldiers to a unit of 60 to 80 with ultra-orthodox reserve soldiers engaged in extended training.

The Hashmoniam focuses on voluntary recruitment of ultra-orthodox soldiers following a dialogue with heads of yeshivas and community rabbis rather than through compulsory enlistment, as occurred with the 7,000 recently issued draft orders in the ultra-orthodox community.

The focus is on fostering trust between the ultra-orthodox community and Israel’s military with a commitment to assisting and requiring the religious troops to adhere to their strict religious observance.

The soldiers are expected to practice modest speech, use only filtered cell phones, and wear their traditional ultra-orthodox attire at prayer and meals.

Any violation of these rules will result in dismissal from regular army service.

All training will occur within the Hashmonaim Brigade to avoid intermingling with other units and a relaxation of standards.

Col. Avinoam Emunah, commander of the Hashmonaim Brigade, told Ynet, “I have the privilege of commanding the ultra-Orthodox brigade and being part of this extraordinary project that has the potential to bring meaningful change to Israeli society and the Jewish people as a whole.”

“For the first time since the founding of the IDF and the establishment of the state, we’ve created a brigade that allows the ultra-Orthodox community to enlist, fight and serve while preserving their way of life and their identity. I invite you—those who feel the calling to defend their land, their people and their country—to join us and take part in something historic, something unprecedented. Be part of the beginning of this blessing,” he added.