IDF arrests terror suspects during gun battle in Judea, Samaria

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

The police’s elite Yamam counterterrorism unit operated on Monday night to arrest wanted persons in the city of Shechem (Nablus) amid a heavy exchange of fire with terrorists.

During the operation, in a city under the control of the Palestinian Authority, the troops arrested two wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity while exchanging fire with terrorists.

Israeli forces also operated at a number of locations throughout Judea and Samaria to arrest wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity, including in the city of Bethlehem.

Security forces operated in the city of Ramallah and the nearby town of El Bira and arrested two wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

Israeli troops also operated in the village of Rummana, west of Jenin, arrested five wanted persons and confiscated a shotgun, an M-16 rifle, ammunition, and weapon parts.

In Hebron, the soldiers located and confiscated a gun.

A total of 12 wanted persons were arrested. They were transferred, along with the weapons, for further investigation by the security forces.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent months.