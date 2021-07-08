IDF demolishes home of terrorist who murdered Israeli yeshiva student

Funeral of victim Yehuda Guetta, 19, who was killed in a terror attack at Tapuah junction in Samaria, May 6, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90)

The High Court of Justice rejected a petition from the terrorist’s family not to tear down the home.

By TPS and World Israel News Staff

The IDF demolished on Thursday morning the home of the terrorist Muntasir Shalabi who murdered yeshiva student Yehuda Guetta.

Shalabi shot at a group of Yeshiva students waiting at a bus stop in Samaria at the beginning of May, killing Guetta, 19, and wounding two of his friends.

Guetta was a student in a yeshiva in the village of Itamar in Samaria, an institution where the young men combine Torah learning with army service in a five-year, post-high school track.

He was standing at a popular hitchhiking and bus stop when the terrorist stopped his car briefly at the post and fired his weapon repeatedly. Fellow student Benaya Peretz of Beit She’an remains in critical condition from the attack. A third student was lightly injured.

Shalabi was captured by Israeli forces after a manhunt that lasted several days.

The demolition of the home in the village of Turmus-Aya in Samaria was carried out after the terrorist’s family filed a petition with the High Court of Justice, which rejected it.

During the operation, about 200 Arab rioters threw stones and launched fireworks at the troops, who responded by dispersing demonstrations.

The demolitions of terrorists’ homes are meant to serve as deterrence for potential terrorists plotting future attacks.