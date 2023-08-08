IDF destroys home of terrorist who murdered Israeli brothers in Samaria

Israeli forces encountered violent disturbances during the demolition operation on the outskirts of Nablus.

By JNS

Israeli forces overnight demolished the home of the Palestinian terrorist who murdered Hallel and Yagel Yaniv in Huwara in Samaria on Feb. 26, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

כוחות צה”ל ומג”ב הרסו הלילה במחנה הפליטים עסכר בשכם, את בית המחבל עבד אלפתאח ח’רושה.

המחבל ביצע ב-26 בפברואר 2023 את פיגוע הירי בכפר חווארה, בו נרצחו האחים סמל-ראשון הלל מנחם יניב ויגל יעקב יניב ז”ל >> pic.twitter.com/2RGEIqa4Kr — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 8, 2023



Hamas member Abdel Fattah Hussein Kharousha shot and killed the brothers while they were stuck in traffic on Route 60, which runs through the Arab village. Kharousha was killed by IDF soldiers on March 7.

Kharousha’s home in the Askar refugee camp on the outskirts of Shechem (Nablus) was mapped for possible demolition in late March. The demolition order was announced on May 11.

During the demolition operation, Israeli forces were attacked with stones, explosives and burning tires. Soldiers responded with crowd dispersal measures.

No casualties were reported.

According to a public opinion poll, 71% of Palestinians support the murder of the Yanivs, with only 21% of those surveyed saying they were against it.