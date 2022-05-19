IDF downs drone flying from Gaza Strip

An Iron Dome Missile Defense battery set up near the southern Israeli town of Ashdod fires an intercepting missile, July 14, 2014. (Flash90/David Buimovitch)

A Red Alert warning siren did not go off in the vicinity.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

An Iron Dome defense system intercepted on Thursday an unidentified aircraft that took off from the Gaza Strip.

A Red Alert warning siren did not go off in the vicinity.

“The vessel did not cross into Israeli territory and was monitored by the Air Control Unit throughout the incident,” the IDF stated.

Telegram blogger Abu Ali Express published the following video of the incident:

The last time a similar incident occurred was in November 2021.

Gaza-based terror organizations have in the past attempted to penetrate Israeli airspace with Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), and Hamas has been working on developing aircraft that can be used for surveillance or attack missions.

This incident occurred just hours after troops manning an Iron Dome battery defending Israel’s northern border launched interceptors at an aircraft that turned out to be an Israeli Air Force (IAF) drone.

The interceptors missed their target.

The incident set off Red Alert sirens in parts of the north.

The IDF stated that “due to a misidentification, the air defense troops fired interceptors and an alert was triggered.”

World Israel News contributed to this report.