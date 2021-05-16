IDF hits home of Gaza’s most senior Hamas leader

Smoke and flames rise from a building as it is destroyed by Israeli air strikes, May 14, 2021. (Flash90/Atia Mohammed)

The Israeli military targeted the home of Yahya Sinwar, who is likely in hiding along with the rest of the terror group’s upper echelon.

By World Israel News Staff and AP



The Israeli military said Sunday it targeted the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader after nearly a week of heavy airstrikes and rocket fire into Israel from the territory ruled by the Islamic terror group.

Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, an army spokesman, told Israel’s army radio Sunday that the military targeted the home of Yahya Sinwar, the most senior Hamas leader inside the territory, who is likely in hiding along with the rest of the group’s upper echelon.

His home is located in the town of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. The military said it also targeted the home of Sinwar’s brother. It was not clear if the two shared a family residence.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terror group have acknowledged 20 fighters killed since the fighting broke out Monday, while Israel says the real number is far higher.

Hamas and other terror groups have fired some 2,000 rockets into Israel since last Monday.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in response, bringing down a number of high-rise buildings, including one that housed offices of The Associated Press, a structure it shared with Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives, the Israeli military announced.

In the latest round of fighting, Palestinian terrorists have killed nine Israelis, including a 5-year-old boy. According to Hamas, at least 145 Palestinians in Gaza were killed, including 41 children and 23 women.

Hamas frequently uses women and children as human shields, storing and firing rockets in highly populated areas and residential buildings.

Early on Sunday, Israeli warplanes struck several buildings and roads in a vital part of Gaza City.

On Saturday, Israel bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a senior figure in Hamas’ political branch, which served as part of the group’s “terrorist infrastructure.” There was no immediate report on al-Hayeh’s fate or on any casualties.