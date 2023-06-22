‘IDF is always surprising’: Netanyahu praises IDF drone strike on terror cell

“We will continue operating with innovation – and we will come out on top,” the prime minister said.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the unusual IDF airstrike that eliminated three terrorists in Jenin, saying that the IDF “settled the score” with the terror cell.

“Following ISA [Israel Security Agency/Shin Bet] intelligence, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell inside a suspicious vehicle a short while ago, after the cell carried out a shooting adjacent to the town of Jalamah, “the IDF tweeted after the attack late Wednesday night.

“The terrorist cell has carried out a number of shooting attacks toward communities in Judea and Samaria lately. Following the identification of the terrorist cell, an IDF UAV fired toward the cell and thwarted them,” the IDF said.

The assassinated terrorists were identified as Suhaib al-Ghoul, 27, Muhammad Awais, 28, and Ashraf a-Saadi, 17.

“We are always surprising, we are always flipping the equation,” the prime minister said in a video statement. “We have done it during Operation Shield and Arrow, and we did it again last night in Jenin.

“The cell that was taken out by an unmanned aerial vehicle has carried out several terror attacks in the past and it was about to carry out more,” Netanyahu said, adding that the military used the element of “surprise.”

“We will continue operating with innovation – and we will come out on top,” he said.

“We will take an offensive and proactive approach to combat terrorism, we will use all the means at our disposal and we will exact the heaviest price from every terrorist or terrorist emissary,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who approved the strike in advance, stated after it was carried out.

“We identified a vehicle shooting at the crossing and removed the threat,” said IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari.