IDF kills terrorist who organized Oct. 7th attacks

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as it seen from the Israeli side of the border, on March 6, 2024. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Nukhba Force terrorists who carried out massacre and terrorist behind rocket attacks killed by Israeli forces.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli military announced Wednesday that it has killed a senior Hamas terrorist responsible for helping to prepare for the October 7th invasion of Israel.

On Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip eliminated Omar Atiya Daruish Aladdiny, a senior Hamas figure who has been involved with the terror group for decades.

In addition to organizing preparations for the October 7th invasion, he also was responsible for managing Hamas’ rocket operations in the central Gaza Strip since the 2008-2009 conflict between Israel and Hamas, dubbed in Israel “Operation Cast Lead.”

“He played a central role in the preparations for the October 7 massacre, and was also responsible for embedding Hamas’ rocket arsenal in Gaza and firing rockets at Israel since 2008,” an IDF spokesperson said.

During the current war, Aladdiny was responsible for rocket attacks on southern and central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

The IDF carried out a series of airstrikes over the past 24 hours, killing Aladdiny, and hitting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad positions in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip.

The targets hit included command and control centers, weapons storage facilities, rocket launching positions, and tunnel shafts.

In addition to Aladdiny, IDF forces operating in the Gaza Strip killed a number of members of the Nukhba Force, the elite Hamas unit which spearheaded the October 7th invasion and subsequent massacres.

Two senior Nukhbar Force terrorists involved in the October 7th massacre of Israelis in Nir Yitzhak were eliminated in a Khan Yunis airstrike, the IDF said Wednesday.

In a separate incident, Hamas terrorists were killed in an IDF airstrike in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli snipers from the Nahal Brigade stationed in the central Gaza Strip killed multiple terrorists, over the past 24 hours, with a total of roughly 20 terrorists killed in the area by sniper fire, drone attacks, and airstrikes.