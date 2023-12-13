IDF recovers bodies of captives killed by Hamas

Eden Zakaria and IDF Warrant Officer Ziv Dado, victims of the October 7th invasion whose bodies were recovered from Gaza. (IDF/courtesy)

Party-goer at music festival and IDF officer were taken hostage on October 7th.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip recovered the bodies of two hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel, an IDF spokesperson said Tuesday.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Tuesday evening that IDF special forces operating in Gaza have brought back the remains of 36-year-old Sergeant Major Ziv Dado and 27-year-old Eden Zakaria.

Dado had served as a logistics officer for the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion, and it is believed he was killed during the October 7th invasion. Dado’s body was taken by Hamas terrorists into Gaza and held, along with some 245 captives and the remains of other victims killed on October 7th, as a bargaining chip.

Relatives held a funeral for Dado on October 25th.

Zakaria was captured alive during the Supernova music festival near Re’im, but died while in captivity.

“Sadly, we did not reach them in time,” Hagari said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to their families. Our special forces located the bodies of the hostages inside underground infrastructure — in a densely populated area in Gaza.”

Hagari said Hamas is holding Israeli hostages “in brutal conditions” as senior terrorists hide “among and under the people of Gaza.”

Once the remains of the two hostages were returned to Israel, they were brought to the Institute of Forensic Medicine to confirm their identities.

Two soldiers, including Meir Eizenkot and Eyal Meir Berkowitz, were killed in the operation which led to the recovery of the bodies. Several additional soldiers were wounded.