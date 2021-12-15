IDF remains silent after Jordanian soldier fires at troops

View of the Jordanian side as it seen from Naharayim. (Basel Awidat/Flash90)

No indication why soldiers on patrol were fired on.

By TPS

The IDF has remained silent after a severe incident in which a Jordanian soldier fired at soldiers patrolling on the border on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that IDF troops were on patrol near the Israel-Jordan-Syria border triangle when a Jordanian soldier fired several shots at them.

It is unclear why the Jordanian fired on them. The troops did not return fire and were ordered to stand down.

The IDF did not issue an official statement on the incident or provide any explanations.

Jordanian soldiers have previously shot at Israelis.