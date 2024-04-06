IDF rescues body of hostage Elad Katzir from Gaza

On October 7th, Katzir was kidnapped, along with his mother Chana, from kibbutz Nir Oz by the Islamic Jihad terror organization.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The body of a hostage Elad Katzir (47), who was captured from Nir Oz on October 7th, was rescued by an IDF operation and returned to his family in Israel.

His body was identified through IDF and ISA intelligence and was retrieved by ground troops in Khan Younis.

On October 7th, Katzir was kidnapped, along with his mother Chana, from kibbutz Nir Oz by the Islamic Jihad terror organization.

Chana was released from Gaza into Israel on November 24th as part of a hostage deal.

Elad Katzir’s sister wrote on a social media post, “We received difficult news. Elad was brought to Israel tonight after he was murdered in captivity.”

She added, “The IDF spokesman will tell you about the brave rescue operation… In the horrible reality they (Hamas) have created for us, this is also a comfort. Elad will have a grave in Nir Oz. We will not remain in uncertainty.”

The IDF expressed its determination to search for and release living hostages in Gaza as well as retrieving the bodies of deceased captives.

“Our mission is to locate and return the abductees home,” The IDF and the ISA announced. “We are working in full coordination with the relevant national and security bodies and will continue until the task is complete.”

Amid a stalemate in hostage release negotiations caused by Hamas rejecting proposals and demanding nothing short of a permanent ceasefire, the IDF chief said last week that only military pressure can secure the release of Israeli hostages.

Addressing IDF commanders in the former Hamas stronghold of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, Halevi said, “We are pressing to deepen the achievement” of the military operation in Gaza City’s Shifa hospital, “and we are pressing to try to initiate movement in the negotiations, to bring about an agreement for the release of the hostages.”

This, he continued, was “a top priority, very important.”

The hostages’ release will only be attained “through stronger pressure,” he said, adding, “and we will press harder, as much as necessary.”