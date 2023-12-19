IDF hits Syria following rocket attacks

Israeli IDF soldiers seen near the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights on May 1, 2018. (Basel Awidat/Flash90)

Israeli artillery shelled the source of the fire.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces struck targets in Syria on Monday night in response to rocket attacks on the Jewish state.

The IDF said that several rockets landed in open areas, causing no injuries or damage.

In retaliation, Israeli artillery shelled the source of the fire, and tanks struck a Syrian army position.

Last week, terrorists in the Syrian Golan Heights fired three rockets, one of which struck an open area near Moshav Alonei Habashan, while the others fell inside Syria, according to the military.

זוהו לפני זמן קצר מספר שיגורים שחצו משטח סוריה לשטח ישראל ונפלו בשטחים פתוחים, הופעלה התרעה בשטח פתוח ביישומון פיקוד העורף>> pic.twitter.com/QPOJJIHFCT — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 18, 2023

On Sunday night, Israeli strikes in the Damascus area wounded two Syrian soldiers and also caused “some material losses” according to Syrian state media.

On Dec. 10, Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck several targets in and around Damascus, also causing material damage according to Syria.

Israel has reportedly struck hundreds of targets in Syria in recent years as part of an effort to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in the country. However, Jerusalem rarely acknowledges these incidents.

Tensions have been elevated along all of Israel’s borders since Hamas declared war on the Jewish state on Oct. 7 with its bloody invasion of the northwestern Negev, murdering 1,200 people, wounding thousands more and taking at least 240 hostages back to Gaza.