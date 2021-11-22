IDF thwarts imminent Hamas terrorist attacks, arrests 14

Two soldiers were seriously injured in the operations.

By World Israel News Staff

The elite Duvdevan IDF unit together with the Shin Bet General Security Service revealed on Monday that they nabbed 14 Hamas terrorists in September who were trading weapons and planning terrorist attacks against Israel in the immediate future.

Two soldiers were seriously injured in the operations.

The arrests were carried out with a high-level of professionalism and based on the extraction of quality intelligence. Some 170 soldiers were involved in the mission.

The fighters first raided an Arab village in Judea and Samaria on September 13 where terrorists had weapons ready to carry out an immediate and lethal attack. Eight Hamas members were arrested that evening.

Then, on September 26, another operation was carried out near a gas station in Jenin where IDF soldiers arrested one wanted Hamas terrorist who was recruited to organize an attack in the immediate future. That same day, they also entered three other Arab towns in Judea and Samaria and it was in these final operations that two soldiers were seriously injured.

The Duvdevan unit specializes in carrying out targeted operations with flexibility, creativity, professionalism and courage.

Earlier in the day, Israeli officials confirmed that security forces arrested 50 Hamas operatives in Judea and Samaria who were in the advanced stages of planning terror attacks. Weapons and money were seized as well as materials to produce four suicide bomb belts, the IDF said.