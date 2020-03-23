IDF thwarts terror attack, kills one stone thrower

The IDF killed one of the stone throwers.

By World Israel News Staff

On Sunday evening, the Israel Defense Forces thwarted an attempt to carry out a terror attack adjacent to Ni’lin junction, south of Qaliqilya.

IDF troops spotted a number of suspects hurling rocks at Israeli vehicles driving on the highway. The troops fired towards the suspects after they hurled a rock and were preparing to throw additional rocks.

One of the suspects was killed by the fire and another was injured and escaped.

The dead terrorist, 27, was from village of Ni’lin. He was part of a group that arrived regularly to throw stones at night at passing Israeli cars. In the trunk of his car, stones were found.

Arabs in the area have a reputation for violence. Samarian Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan called Qalqilya “a terror city.”

Rock-throwing by Arabs is an almost daily occurrence in Judea and Samaria, but tends to be under-reported by local media in part due to its frequency.

On March 11, a Jewish boy, 14, was listed in serious condition after being struck in the head by a block thrown by an Arab near the village of Hawara in Samaria.

Medical staff reported that his skull had been fractured and there was internal bleeding.

He had been dancing and celebrating Purim at a street corner when Arabs stopped and attacked.