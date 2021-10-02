IDF troops arrest suspects crossing Gaza border with hand grenades

The suspects were taken in for interrogation by Israel’s security services.

By World Israel News Staff

IDF troops arrested on Saturday two suspects who attempted to infiltrate Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

The suspects were carrying a bag containing hand grenades when arrested.

They were taken in for interrogation by Israel’s security services.

On Thursday, a Palestinian suspect was shot and killed after approaching the Gaza border fence.

Following the incident, the IDF said that the suspect was accompanied by other men and was acting in a suspicious way. The suspect was “digging in the ground while carrying a suspicious bag,” an IDF statement read.

IDF troops opened fire and killed the suspect.

He was later identified by Gaza health officials as 40-year-old Mohammad Abd al-Karim Abu Ammar.

Palestinian media later reported that he was walking near the border while bird hunting.