IDF troops met with fire near Nablus, 17-year-old suspect killed in clashes

A 17-year-old suspect was killed after a number of terrorists opened fire toward IDF troops during a routine operation near Nablus early Tuesday.

By Tobias Siegal, World Israel News

IDF troops were met with heavy fire early Tuesday during a routine operation in the Balata refugee camp in Judea and Samaria, a statement by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit read.

Soldiers were deployed to the Balata camp, near the city of Nablus, in order to arrest a wanted suspect, when a number of terrorists began firing at them from nearby rooftops.

فيديو| “مــــقاومون يطلقون النار صوب قوات الاحتلال بمخيم بلاطة في نابلس فجر اليوم”.#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/xcfl0iJdJd — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 24, 2021

Others joined and a violent riot developed that “included heavy objects and [concrete] blocks being thrown at IDF troops from adjacent rooftops,” the IDF said.

“During the riot, a number of soldiers identified a suspect on the roof of a building, holding a large object with both his hands and trying to drop it on a soldier standing beneath the structure.”

One of the soldiers opened fire toward the suspect and confirmed that he was hit, the IDF said.

According to Palestinian reports, the suspect in question is 17-year-old Imad Khaled Hashash, who was rushed to the Rafidia Surgical Hospital in Nablus and later succumbed to his wounds.

הפלסטינים מדווחים על נער בן 17 שנהרג הלילה מירי צה”ל במהלך פעילות למעצר מבוקשים במחנה הפליטים בלאטה ליד שכם. לעבר כוחות צנחנים נורתה אש חייה והחל הפס”ד שכלל השלכת בלוקים וחפצים מגגות. לפי צה”ל הנער זוהה עם “חפץ” שהתכוון להשליך מגבוה ולכן נורה. המבוקש נעצר ונלקח לחקירה pic.twitter.com/KARxv7CUjJ — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) August 24, 2021

No injuries were reported among the troops. The IDF confirmed that the mission was completed successfully and the wanted suspect was arrested.

Earlier this month, four terrorist were killed in Jenin by Israeli troops after a routine arrest operation developed into a bloody clash.

In May last year, IDF First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal was killed during an operation in the village of Ya’bad, when Palestinian terrorist Nizmi Abu Bakar dropped a concrete block on his head.