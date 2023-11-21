Illinois governor compares Trump’s ‘rhetoric’ to Nazi Germany

Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker appears during a video conference from Illinois, with other Midwestern governors Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (State of Illinois via AP)

Gov. J.B. Pritzker blasts Trump’s policies on illegal immigration, accusing him of using rhetoric ‘ that was used in the 1930s in Germany.”

By World Israel News Staff

A Democratic governor accused former President Donald Trump and his supporters of using Nazi-like rhetoric vis-a-vis illegal immigration, calling Trump “dangerous” for American democracy.

Speaking with MSNBC Monday evening, Governor Jay Pritzker (IL-D) called the former president “authoritarian,” warning that his bid to curb illegal immigration and rhetoric regarding illegal immigrants are reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

“Donald Trump is dangerous for our democracy,” Pritzker argued.

“He’s dangerous for specific minority groups in the United States. And I think that, you know, for those of us who have a platform to call it out it is a requirement, in my view, for all of us to call it out, not just Democrats, by the way, Republicans too.”

Pritzker warned that if reelected, Trump could seek “revenge” against “groups of people that didn’t support him in the 2024 election.”

The two-term governor cited his role in the building of the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, then accused Trump and his supporters of engaging in Nazi-like rhetoric.

“I led the building of a Holocaust Museum. The rhetoric that’s being used by Donald Trump, the rhetoric that’s being used by some of the Maga extremists. Is rhetoric that was used in the 1930s in Germany. I am very concerned about the direction of the country if we see policies like what Donald Trump is espousing come to light for our country.”

Pritzker compared the former president’s rhetoric regarding illegal immigration to Nazi-era incitement against and persecution of Jews.

“In Germany in the 1930s, people that they didn’t want to have power, people that they wanted to separate and segregate, they began calling them immigrants, even people who had been in Germany for generations.”

“Jews who were doctors, lawyers in government at the time, became known as immigrants, even though they were German. And this is a way to begin to segregate people and then eventually, at least what happened in Germany is that they turned it into a way to almost dehumanize.”

“And then they did in fact, dehumanize and kill people. I don’t know where it’s going with Donald Trump. What I can tell you is that the things that he talks about are frightening to those of us who know the history of Europe in the 1930s and 40s.”

“I’m deeply concerned about his predilection for revenge and what that will mean for you know, groups of people that didn’t support him in the 2024 election if in fact, he gets elected.”