WATCH: Israel complains to US about reduction of arms stored in Israel April 27, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/imminent-war-israel-complains-to-u-s-about-reduction-of-ammunition-stores/ Email Print The U.S. has reduced the amount of ammunition stored at warehouses in Israel, redirecting it in recent months to the war effort in Ukraine. But amid concerns of a possible multifront war in Israel, security officials are pressing the Pentagon on its plans to resupply the stores. Russia UkraineUS-Israel relationsWeapons