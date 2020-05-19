In tweets, Ex-US congresswoman Cynthia McKinney questions number of Holocaust victims

Cynthia McKinney, 65, who left Congress in 2007, posted a link to an article on Saturday from the Israeli daily Haaretz that explored the issue of how the number of victims of the Holocaust was calculated.

By Benjamin Kerstein, Algemeiner

A former U.S. congresswoman and notorious anti-Israel activist and conspiracy theorist has engaged in Holocaust denial on social media twice over the past three days.

Cynthia McKinney, 65, who left Congress in 2007, posted a link to an article on Saturday from the Israeli daily Haaretz that explored the issue of how the number of victims of the Holocaust was calculated.

McKinney commented, “So, the figure wasn’t six million after all?? What about those punished and even imprisoned for saying so?? Is this a ‘You can’t say, but I can’ kind of thing??”

So, the figure wasn’t six million after all?? What about those punished and even imprisoned for saying so?? Is this a “You can’t say, but I can” kind of thing?? https://t.co/14bHxV0hOX — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) May 16, 2020

Replies to McKinney’s tweet were replete with Holocaust denial, with users posting statements like “Six million fake news also,” “Easily the most epic criminal extortion racket ever perpetrated on humanity,” and “Nuremberg, where the Germans had been brutally tortured into saying anything asked of them.”

Many commenters, however, criticized McKinney, with comments such as “No wonder you’re ‘former’ congresswoman — good riddance anti-semite Holocaust Denier” and “Cool, cool, literal Holocaust denial.”

On Monday, McKinney responded, saying, “Haaretz writes, ‘According to Yad Vashem’s estimates, once the double listings are removed, the database contains about 4.8 million names.’ I post. Message to me: ‘What turned you into an anti-Jewish bigot and Holocaust denier? You’re a piece of s**t.’”

Haaretz writes, “According to Yad Vashem’s estimates, once the double listings are removed, the database contains about 4.8 million names.” I post. Message to me: “What turned you into an anti-Jewish bigot and Holocaust denier? You’re a piece of shit.” https://t.co/14bHxV0hOX — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) May 18, 2020

The article in fact did not say the 4.8 million names were the final tally of victims, only that the names of the rest are likely to remain unknown.

McKinney, a Georgia native, is known for her radical views, including conspiracy theories regarding the 9/11 attacks.

After being defeated in a 2006 primary, she left the Democratic party and joined the far-left Green party and later the Libertarian party. In 2008, she was the Green party’s candidate for president, and received 0.12% of the vote.

She has a long history of anti-Israel activities, including participating in two attempts to breach the Israeli naval blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said that McKinney has accused Israel of genocide, referred to the pro-Israel lobby as a “ruthless” entity that “rears its ugly head in too many facets of life in this country, particularly political life” and engineered her political defeats, and personally met with representatives of Hezbollah and Hamas.

She also referred to President Donald Trump as a “Zionist puppet.”