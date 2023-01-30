In veiled threat to Israel, Russia ‘strongly condemns’ attack on Iran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, greet each other as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stands at right, July 19, 2022. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

By World Israel News Staff

Russia on Monday “strongly condemned” an attack on an Iranian defense facility a day earlier, in what appeared to be a thinly veiled threat against Israel, which was reported to have been behind the strike.

“We strongly condemn any provocative actions potentially capable of provoking an uncontrolled escalation of tension in an already far from calm region. Such destructive actions may have unpredictable consequences for peace and stability in the Middle East,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement came as U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

The Wall Street Journal on Sunday cited U.S. officials as saying that Israel was responsible for the bombing of the site in Isfahan.

The site was rumoured to be a nuclear production facility. The Wall Street Journal cited an intelligence analyst as saying that the site, located next to a facility belonging to the U.S.-sanctioned Iran Space Research Center, was likely a laboratory for Iran’s ballistic missile program.

However, Israel’s Channel 12 said the target was an Iranian drone factory which manufactures the HESA Shahed 136 suicide drone, used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The Pentagon denied reports that the U.S. was involved, while Israel, as per its policy vis-a-vis operations in Iran, neither denied nor confirmed any involvement.

According to Iranian state media, an explosion took place at a munitions factory in the city of Isfahan early Sunday morning, which it dismissed as an “unsuccessful” drone attack.

The strike was the first to be carried out by Israel since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power last month, and comes amid increased talks between Jerusalem and Washington on ways to counter Tehran.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Blinken, Netanyahu said that “most of the international community, have seen the true face of Iran.”

“I think there’s a common consensus that this regime must not acquire nuclear weapons. We’ve had very good discussions on forging a common policy, on trying to work together to thwart the danger,” Netanyahu said.

Blinken noted that Iran is “now providing drones that Russia is using to kill innocent Ukrainian civilians.”

“Russia’s ongoing atrocities only underscore the importance of providing support for all of Ukraine’s needs – humanitarian, economic, and security – as it bravely defends its people and its very right to exist,” Blinken said.

Israel has been cautious about taking sides in the war, and is one of the only western democracies to share strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine. Jerusalem also coordinates all military strikes on Iranian targets in Syria with Moscow.