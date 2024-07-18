Indictment: Neo-Nazi ‘Santa Claus’ planned mass murder of Jewish children in NY

Neo-Nazi ‘murder cult’ leader charged with plotting mass murder of Jewish children and other minorities with poison, suicide bombings, arson.

By World Israel News Staff

The leader of a neo-Nazi organization, described by prosecutors as a “murder cult,” was charged in a four-count indictment this week, for allegedly plotting to poison Jewish school children and orchestrate suicide bombings against various minority groups.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Brooklyn, New York charged 21-year-old Michail Chkhikvishvili, an immigrant from the Republic of Georgia, with soliciting hate crimes and acts of mass violence.

According to a statement released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice, prosecutors identified Chkhikvishvili as the leader of the Maniac Murder Cult, also known as Maniacs Murder Cult and “MKY”, an international neo-Nazi organization.

“MKY adheres to a neo-Nazi accelerationist ideology and promotes violence and violent acts against racial minorities, the Jewish community and other groups it deems ‘undesirable,’ The Department of Justice said.

“MKY members share a common goal of challenging social order and governments via terrorism and violent acts that promote fear and chaos.”

Under Chkhikvishvili’s guidance, the organization had planned to carry out mass casualty attacks in New York City.

During the preparations for the attacks, members of the organization revealed their intentions to an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a potential recruit to the MKY.

In 2021, Chkhikvishvili authored a manifesto entitled the Hater’s Handbook, claiming that he has already “murdered for the white race” and encouraging fellow MKY members to carry out additional acts of mass violence.

Specifically, the handbook encourages its readers to commit school shootings and to use children to perpetrate suicide bombings and other mass killings targeting racial minorities.

According to the indictment, Chkhikvishvili reached out to an undercover agent posing as a possible recruit for the organization, whom Chkhikvishvili hoped he could enlist in carrying out a series of attacks on Jews and other minority groups in New York City.

The planned attacks included arson, bombings, and mass poisoning of children.

One such plot envisioned a mass poisoning of racial minorities and Jewish school children in Brooklyn, to be carried out on December 31st, 2023.

The plan involved the would-be murderer dressing up as Santa Clause and distributing candy, laced with ricin and other deadly poisons, to children outside of Jewish schools and other venues in Brooklyn.

For the terror plots, Chkhikvishvili relied in part on materials linked to ISIS and other Islamic terror groups.