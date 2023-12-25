Instagram deactivates anti-Israel activist Shaun King

King posted a video of a terrorist shooting Israeli victims in Jerusalem and falsely claimed the terrorists were Israelis firing in Judea and Samaria.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Left-wing activist Shaun King announced to his 6 million followers that his Instagram account was deactivated on Monday.

Shaun King’s posts have focused heavily on condemnation of Israel, including accusing the Jewish state of “genocide” and “war crimes” in its military operations in Gaza.

In a video, King said he was informed his Instagram account was being deactivated and said it was because Meta platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, have “decided to stand in the way of those of us that are fighting for the human rights and dignity of Palestinians.”

However, his Facebook account, which like Instagram is owned by Meta, remains open as of Monday morning.

King also told his fans that he was “safe” although it’s unclear why suspending his Instagram account would have put him in danger.

He posted, “I refuse to betray my values and principles by staying silent about this genocide and the war crimes in Gaza.”

King posted a video of a terrorist shooting Israeli victims in Jerusalem and falsely claimed the terrorists were Israelis firing in Judea and Samaria.

A Meta spokesperson told the New York Post, “The account was disabled due to multiple instances of praise for designated entities in violation of our policies.”

Shaun King has repeatedly condemned Israel for its invasion of Gaza and has posted Hamas propaganda videos, including those alleging that the terrorist organization treated hostages well and that they were grateful.

The social media influencer falsely claimed that he pulled strings to get US citizens Natalie Raanan, 17, and her mother, Judith Tai Raanan, released from Hamas captivity.

However, both Natalie and her mother denied in the strongest terms the claims made by the 44-year-old social influencer.

The Ranaan family said in a statement, “First and foremost, we make it clear that he is lying! Our family does not and did not have anything to do with him, neither directly nor indirectly. Not to him and not to anything he claims to represent.”

Despite having erroneously claimed to have helped free the hostages, Shaun King minimized and even denied atrocities committed against Israelis on October 7th.