Iran arrests suspects in connection with killing of senior military commander

Five months after assassination of Hassan Sayad Khodai, which Iran claimed was carried out by Israeli assassins on motorcycles, Iranian authorities arrest multiple suspects allegedly tied to the killing.

Iranian authorities have arrested multiple suspects Tehran claims were involved in the assassination of a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, a spokesman for the Iranian judiciary announced Tuesday.

Masoud Setayeshi said that a number of suspects were taken into custody in connection with the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer Hassan Sayad Khodai in a shooting this May.

“Several people have been arrested in the case of the assassination of martyr Khodai. The necessary legal orders have been issued for them and the case is under investigation,” Setayeshi told reporters.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the arrests.

Colonel Khodai, 49, was the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, the overseas wing of the IRGC, which has led Iranian military efforts against Israel from Syria and Iraq.

Khodai was found dead in his car outside of his Tehran home on May 22nd. Iran claimed Khodai had been shot by two Israeli assassins who fled the scene on motorcycles.

Following Khodai’s assassination, a number of Iranian military officers and engineers linked with the Iranian military’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs died under mysterious circumstances.

Iran vowed to avenge Khodai’s killing, and was later implicated in a botched attempt to kidnap and murder Israeli tourists in Turkey.

According to Israeli reports, Khodai had also been responsible for plotting terror attacks on Israelis abroad, including a plot to murder Israeli tourists in Cyprus.