Iran requests ‘some adjustments’ to what was billed as final nuclear deal proposal

Negotiations in Vienna between Iran and the P5+1 (U.S., U.K., France, Russia, China and Germany) along with the European Union. February 11, 2022. (Twitter/Screenshot)

“Most” parties to the original accord have signed off on the new one, but the United States has not yet responded, says EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

By JNS

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that Iran has requested “some adjustments” to what had been billed as a take-it-or-leave-it draft proposal aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, Agence France-Presse reported.

Borrell added that “most” parties to the original accord have signed off on the new one, but that the United States has not yet responded, according to AFP.

After more than a year of talks, the European Union earlier this month submitted what it called a “final” proposed text to renew the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“Iran responded by saying ‘yes but’, that is to say they want some adjustments,” said Borrell, according to the report.

Borrell on Monday said that Tehran’s response was deemed “reasonable” and that he expected Washington to weigh in “during this week.”

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday discussed the ongoing nuclear negotiations during a phone call with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain, according to a statement released by the White House.

Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about the “need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East” as negotiations in Vienna over Tehran’s nuclear program appear to be nearing an end-point.