Iranian MP places $3 million bounty on Trump’s head: ‘Whoever kills him’

The Iranian lawmaker also advocated for Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

By World Israel News Staff

An Iranian lawmaker has placed a bounty on President Donald Trump for $3 million, reported Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a $3 million reward in cash to whoever kills Trump,” lawmaker Ahmad Hamzeh told the Iranian parliament as quoted by ISNA.

Kerman was the hometown of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone on Jan. 3.

Hamzeh also advocated for Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

“If we had nuclear weapons today, we would be protected from threats… We should put the production of long-range missiles capable of carrying unconventional warheads on our agenda. This is our natural right,” he said.

The report did not say if Hamzeh was speaking on behalf of the regime.

This is not the first time Iran has placed a price on Trump’s head in revenge for the assassination of Soleimani.

During Soleimani’s funeral, Iranian state television announced that the hefty sum of $80 million would be awarded, representing Iran’s population of 80 million, to anyone who avenges Soleimani’s death by assassinating the U.S. president.

Earlier in the month, Iran’s Fars news agency released a mock video of Trump being assassinated by an Iranian sniper as retribution for the Iranian general’s execution.

The video, titled “Hey US! You started, we will end it,” used an edited version of real footage when Trump was rushed offstage during a 2016 rally in Reno, Nevada after a crowd member yelled “gun.”

The video then cut to an Iranian assassin focusing his sniper rifle at the president. The sniper looks over at a photograph of Soleimani and then fires one shot, causing Trump’s secret service to rush him offstage. In this tampered version, instead of Trump making it offstage, the sniper fires a few more shots and ‘kills’ the president.