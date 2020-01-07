Iran news agency releases mock video of Trump being assassinated

The Iranian video used a scene from 2016 when Secret Service agents rushed then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump off stage in Reno, Nevada in 2016 after someone yelled "gun." (AP/John Locher)

Since the assassination of Soleimani on Friday, Iran has been calling for retribution against the U.S. and Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran’s Fars news agency has released a mock video of President Donald Trump being assassinated by an Iranian sniper as retribution for the U.S.-orchestrated targeted killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani.

The video entitled “Hey US! You started, we will end it,” used an edited version of the real live footage when Trump was rushed off stage during a 2016 rally in Reno, Nevada after a crowd member yelled “gun.”

It then cuts to an Iranian assassin focusing his sniper rifle at the president. The sniper looks over at a photograph of Soleimani and then fires one shot causing Trump’s secret service to rush him offstage. In this tampered version, instead of Trump making it offstage the sniper fires a few more shots and kills the president.

The video then concludes by saying, “In the name of God, the beneficent, the merciful.”

סוכנות הידיעות האיראנית "פארס" פרסמה סרטון נגד ארה"ב והנשיא טראמפ תחת הכותרת: "שלום ארה"ב, אם תתחילו את המלחמה – אנחנו נסיים אותה". בסרטון נראים לוחמים איראניים מכוונים את נשקם לעבר הנשיא טראמפ במהלך נאומו, ו"גורמים" למאבטחיו להוריד אותו מהבמה @zeragil pic.twitter.com/bFj6bWzVjA — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) January 6, 2020

On Friday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said a “harsh retaliation is waiting for the criminals whose filthy hands spilled his blood,” and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani promised to “take revenge for this heinous crime.”

Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorab was asked on Sunday a question about how Iran should react to the death of the Iranian commander.

“We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time,” Abutorabi answered.

On Monday, Iranian state television announced that Iran will pay the hefty sum of $80 million, representing Iran’s population of 80 million, to anyone who avenges Soleimani’s death by assassinating President Trump.

Esmail Ghaani, the new leader of the IRGC, vowed to “set ablaze” places supported by the U.S. during Soleimani’s funeral on Tuesday, which drew cries of “death to Israel” from the masses in attendance.