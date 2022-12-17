WATCH – IRGC Commander: U.S. can’t fathom the missiles we have, which literally reach the stars December 17, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/irgc-commander-u-s-cant-fathom-the-missiles-we-have-which-literally-reach-the-stars/ Email Print IRGC navy commander admiral Alireza Tangsiri said this week that the U.S. “cannot even imagine” the missiles Iran has, and that Iran even has missiles that can reach the Pleiades star cluster, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). Tangsiri also said that the missiles displayed in drills are not the ones Iran would use in war, and he mocked American soldiers. IranIRGC