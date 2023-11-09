Islamists, radical leftists assault Jews outside Holocaust Museum

Mobs of Muslims attack Jews in LA after watching screening of Hamas atrocities. (Twitter Screenshot)

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

I warned yesterday that there was chatter that this was coming.

The Museum of Tolerance, a Holocaust museum in Los Angeles, is hosting a screening of some of the Hamas atrocities. A pro-squatting group in Los Angeles linked to the DSA tried to organize a protest.

J Town Action and Solidarity had previously responded to the Hamas rapes, kidnapping, and butchery by posting that it “unequivocally supports the Palestinian resistance and their struggle against Zionist colonialism and Western Imperialism” adding, “It is our revolutionary duty to support the Palestinian resistance and all oppressed people who are fighting for liberation, by any means necessary.” The last four words italicized for emphasis.

On hearing that a Holocaust museum would be screening evidence of Hamas atrocities, it tried to follow up on the work of the ‘kidnapping poster rippers’ by tweeting, “it would be a shame if folks happened to be congregating at the below address this Wednesday evening”.

The People’s City Council – Los Angeles, another leftist group, immediately smelled a Jewish conspiracy and suggested that violence would be involved. “They will paint every protest/disruption as ‘anti-semitic’. Gaza has been bombed for a month straight & the IDF is showing a propaganda film. There is a call for URGENT action. Confront injustice & genocidal fascists everywhere. You don’t have to make your protests “palatable.”

“People should be aware of risks when showing up to actions and can make their own decisions. We shouldn’t run our folks into danger. If people are passionate to show up and shut shit down, they should. Make sure to mask up. ‘No justice, no peace’ means that.”

Islamists and leftists invaded a Jewish community.

Happening right now on Pico Blvd in Los Angeles right next to the Museum of Tolerance. Hamas lovers going after Israelis on the streets. They only know violence and it must stop!!#Israel ⁦@LAPDHQ⁩ pic.twitter.com/UPtutamf6u — Rabid Dentite 🇮🇱 (@PatrioticCoach) November 9, 2023

📸 Background: anti-Israel protesters across the Museum of Tolerance (a Holocaust museum) in Los Angeles where Hamas atrocities *filmed by Hamas GoPros* are being screened now. The protesters call it "propaganda." Foreground: Pro-Israel counter-protestors in front of MoT! pic.twitter.com/48uGXPxyQ2 — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) November 9, 2023

And Jews were assaulted.

Clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrators at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. Some Israelis got pepper sprayed pretty badly. pic.twitter.com/lbw6FFOO3S — David Shalom (@DavidShalom123) November 9, 2023

Not that you would know it from the media which, in the finest tradition of its coverage of the Paul Kessler murder in Westlake, took this approach.

#BREAKING: Two groups clash outside L.A.'s Museum of Tolerance as the center screens a film on Hamas atrocities. LAPD officers move in as several people appear to have been punched and pepper-sprayed. Eyewitness News is live with the tense situation. Tonight at 11 from ABC7 pic.twitter.com/JJSpV6MmXi — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 9, 2023

Two groups. One Jewish and living in their neighborhood. And one Muslim and leftist is invading it in order to support Hamas.

Mayor Karen Bass issued a strong statement against… violence.

“We cannot allow current worldwide tension to devolve into this unacceptable violence in our city. This is a time of immense pain and distress for thousands of Angelenos. We must stand together.”

Just the moral clarity we need.