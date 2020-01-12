Israel and US mum on airstrike against pro-Iran militia in Syria

Israel has allegedly struck Iran-linked targets in Syria many times in the past in a bid to thwart an Iranian military buildup near Israel’s border.

By World Israel News Staff

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Thursday that planes struck, among other targets, weapons depots and vehicles belonging to pro-Iran militias in Syria.

“Unidentified aircraft targeted vehicles and arms depots in the Albu Kamal area, causing a large explosion. At least eight Iraqi Hashed fighters were killed,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based organization.

Neither the Israeli military nor the Pentagon has claimed responsibility for the airstrike.

The Albu Kamal area is key to a land corridor for Tehran that links Iran across Iraq and Syria through Lebanon.

According to the Associated Press, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently advised Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that the U.S. intends to “close” the land corridor for good.

Israel has allegedly struck Iran-linked targets in Syria many times in the past in a bid to prevent the transfer of advanced weapons from Iran through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, and to thwart an Iranian military buildup near Israel’s border.

In December, Russian fighter jets intercepted Israeli warplanes that were allegedly en route to attack Syria’s T-4 airbase.

The airbase is believed to house Iranian forces, the Lebanese Hezbollah terror organization, and Syrian regime forces.

In an attack on the airbase on June 3, 2019, fighter jets destroyed an ammunition depot and several warehouses, and killed five soldiers, believed to be a part of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.