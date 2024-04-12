IDF on high alert to respond to Iranian attack

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari gives a statement to the media in Tel Aviv on October 16, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Amid warnings that Iran may attack Israeli soil on Friday or Saturday, the IDF said it was on high alert and prepared to respond.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said at a press conference that Israel is “on alert and highly prepared for various scenarios.”

He added, “We are ready for attack and defense using a variety of capabilities that the IDF has, and also ready with our strategic partners.”

Among the partners is head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Gen. Michael Kurilla who traveled to Israel and met with Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi concerning the current security challenges.

Responding to the warning, the US government has urged its employees not to travel beyond the major city centers of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Beersheba “out of an abundance of caution.”

Iran has warned Israel that it would retaliate for strikes that killed an IRGC Quds Force general along with other terrorists on April 1st in Damascus.

Iranian sources told Reuters that the attack would be planned carefully to avoid any escalation that will destabilize the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian sought to reassure Washington that the attack will be “controlled” and “non-escalatory” and planned “to use regional proxies to launch a number of attacks on Israel.”

Hagari spoke of the strong bond between the US and Israel amid threats from Iran and said, “Our strategic relationship with the US armed forces is strong and tight.”

He added, “An attack from Iranian territory would be clear proof of Iranian intentions to escalate the situation in the Middle East, and to stop hiding behind the proxies.”

The IDF will “know how to operate wherever is needed,” and has “upgraded and improved” its attack capabilities, said Hagari.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant thanked US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for the US’s cooperation and stressed that Israel will respond firmly to any Iranian attack on its territory.

Gallant said, “a direct Iranian attack will require an appropriate Israeli response against Iran.”

Meanwhile, leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have issued statements urging Iran not to attack Israel.

In spite of the adversarial relationship between Israel and Russia since October 7th, Russia warned Iran “not to destabilize the region” but shifted the blame on Israel by saying the tensions could have been prevented if the UN had condemned the attack killing the IRGC general.

According to unnamed sources quoted by Channel 12 on Thursday, there is some indication that Hamas leader and October 7th mastermind Yahya Sinwar has been delaying his answer on a potential hostage deal because he hopes Iran will attack Israel and expand the conflict.

The source said, “Sinwar has not given up on his ambition to see a regional war, and he is pinning his hopes on an Iranian attack and an Israeli response, which could bring about a ‘unification of the fronts’ [against Israel].”