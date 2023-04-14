Israel appeals to US for help in preparing for possible Iran strike

Top Israeli defense official urges Biden administration to back IDF buildup ahead of possible strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Israeli defense official is seeking American aid for efforts to prepare the IDF for a possible strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Jerusalem Post reported Friday.

Major General (ret.) Eyal Zamir, Director General of the Israeli Defense Ministry, met with top Pentagon officials Thursday, including Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl.

A Pentagon spokesperson said the two leaders discussed the shared U.S. and Israeli commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and to countering Iran’s destabilizing activities across the region and beyond.

Following his meeting with Kahl, Zamir told reporters that Iran’s nuclear program topped the agenda.

“We held important meetings to promote significant projects focused on force buildup in the face of emerging security challenges – first and foremost, the Iranian nuclear program.”

According to a report by Walla, Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate warned senior Israeli leaders Thursday that the country is moving closer to war, following attacks from the Gaza Strip, Syria, and Lebanon.

Kan reported that the IDF is now deploying extra Iron Dome missile defense batteries to the northern frontier, rather than the Gaza border area.

Zamir was dispatched to Washington following the massive Pentagon intelligence leak last week, and efforts by the Biden administration to reassure allies including Israel.

On Thursday, Yaakov Amidror, former head of Israel’s National Security Council, warned that war that Iran is making progress in isolating Israel in the region, raising the specter of a major war between the two countries.

“War is much closer than peace, and Iran is more self-confident after forging [detente] agreements with Arab countries. The world is changing and the probability of circumstances deteriorating is greater than ever,” Yaakov Amidror said in an interview with Radio 103 FM.