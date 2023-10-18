Israel bans private flights and civilian drones amid war

Hamas terrorists prepare 'Shehab' explosive drones for launch against Israel, May 15, 2021. (Screenshot)

The ban is intended to reduce the risk of pilots or drones being misidentified as hostile threats, according to Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority.

By JNS

Israel has banned private flights and the use of civilian drones, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority and Transportation Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

The statement said this was to reduce the risk of pilots or drones being misidentified as hostile threats.

The restriction does not apply to drone flights receiving special approval by the National Aviation Authority or the security establishment.

The Israel Defense Forces have reportedly increased GPS jamming near the borders of Gaza and Lebanon in an effort to foil Hamas and Hezbollah drone attacks.

The Hamas terrorist group has released footage of drones dropping bombs on sensors atop Israel’s Gaza security fence ahead of its Oct. 7 attack.