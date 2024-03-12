Israel confirms Hamas killed American IDF soldier and captured his body

Itay Chen’s family said they will wait for a funeral and shiva until they retrieve his body from Gaza.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF has confirmed that Itay Chen (19), a dual American-Israeli citizen serving in the IDF, was killed in battle on October 7th and his body was captured and taken into Gaza.

The death and abduction of the body by Hamas were confirmed by the IDF’s chief rabbi after examining evidence and testimony.

Itay served as a tank crew member in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 75th Battalion.

US President Joe Biden released a statement on the news, “Today, our hearts are heavy. Jill and I are devastated to learn that American Itay Chen was killed by Hamas during its brutal terrorist assault on October 7.”

He added, “In December, Itay’s father and brother joined me at the White House, to share the agony and uncertainty they’ve faced as they prayed for the safe return of their loved one.”

Biden continued, “No one should have to endure even one day of what they have gone through. At the end of our meeting, they gave me a menorah—a solemn reminder that light will always dispel the darkness, and evil will not win.”

President Biden declared that he was committed to freeing the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

“Today, as we join Itay’s parents, brothers, and family in grieving this tragic loss, we keep this reminder close to our hearts. And I reaffirm my pledge to all the families of those still held hostage: we are with you.”

He added, “We will never stop working to bring your loved ones home.”

The family from Netanya declared that they would wait for the return of Itay’s body before holding a funeral and sitting shiva and said in a statement, “With great sadness the military yesterday showed us the new intelligence finding that confirmed the worst.”

They added, “We thank everyone for the support and never ending embrace.”

Itay’s father, New York-born Rubi Chen, has been an ardent advocate for the release of the hostages.

He said, “The only consideration the leaders must have is to save the lives of the hostages.”