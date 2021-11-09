Israel-critical ‘Squad’ member on J-Street mission meets with Israeli FM Lapid

Jamaal Bowman has been outspoken againt Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

One of Congress’ most outspoken critics against the Jewish State is in Israel on a tour with the liberal J Street organization, Israeli media reported

Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D- N.Y.) is a member of the “Squad” and was grossly outspoken against Israel during last spring’s escalation with Hamas.

The six-person Squad is composed of Bowman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D – Min.), Ayanna Pressley (D- Mass.), Rashida Tlaib (D – Michigan) and Cori Bush (D- Mo.). Several of the members are supporters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement against Israel, including Bowman who is endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

On Monday evening, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted that he had “met with a delegation of Democratic members of Congress.” He did not mention which members, but Israeli media said it was the J Street mission – Bowman included.

This is the first time in four years that J Street has managed to snag facetime with a top Israeli official. For the last four years, under former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right-wing lawmakers snubbed the organization, which is run by liberal Jewish Americans who are harshly critical of Israel.