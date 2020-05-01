Israel hits Hezbollah strongholds twice within 24 hours, Syrian media reports

Damage caused near a Hezbollah ammunition warehouse in Homs, Syria, that was reportedly attacked by Israel, May 1, 2020. (SANA)

A Syrian military source claimed that the explosion at the weapons warehouse was caused by “human error.”

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Within a 24-hour period, several Hezbollah threats were neutralized in Syria.

On Friday, a Hezbollah-owned ammunition warehouse in Homs was targeted and 10 were killed, reports the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

“Smoke columns could be seen from a distance and the sound of explosions echoed into Homs city,” Homs health director Hassan al-Guindi told local Syrian media, claiming that the 10 victims were civilians.

A Syrian military source told Syrian state news agency SANA that the explosion at the weapons warehouse was caused by “human error.”

“At 9:25 am on Friday, May 1, 2020, successive explosions were heard at a military position in the city of Homs, and investigations revealed that these explosions occurred due to human error during the transportation of some ammunition,” the source said.

Syrian state media also reported late Thursday that Israeli helicopters flying over the Golan Heights fired at several “military” strongholds in Quneitra, near the Syria-Israel border, causing “material damage.”

The Israeli military declined to comment on the reports.

Israel has often warned that any encroachment by Iranian-backed terrorists on Israeli soil will not be tolerated. To that end, Israel has launched a series of airstrikes mainly targeting Iranian and Hezbollah forces in Syria.

“We have moved from blocking Iran’s entrenchment in Syria to forcing it out of there, and we will not stop,” Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday. “We will not allow more strategic threats to grow just across our borders without taking action.”

“We will continue to take the fight to the enemy’s territory,” he added.