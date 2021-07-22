Israel hits targets in Syria, 2nd time in a week

If there were in fact Hezbollah casualties in the strikes, this could mean a serious escalation, as Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate for any of its operatives killed by the IDF.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

The Israel Air Force (IAF) bombed Hezbollah targets in the Homs area in Syria on Wednesday night, the country’s state media reported, and there are reports of casualties in the attack.

A military source told SANA news that “at around 1:13 a.m., the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from northeast Beirut, targeting some points in the Al-Qusayr area in Homs countryside.”

Al-Qusayr serves as a major crossroads for arms shipments between Syria and Lebanon, on its way to Hezbollah from Iran, and has previously been attacked by the IAF.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the Israeli strikes targeted military sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah terror organization in the area of ​​Al-Dabaa Military Airport, and other Hezbollah military points and sites in the eastern sector of the Homs countryside.

The strikes destroyed ammunition depots, and there were deaths and injuries in the bombing.

The IDF has remained silent on the reports, as it usually does.

This is the second time this week that the IAF has reportedly bombed targets in Syria.

The IAF attacked targets inside Syria in the Al-Safira area in Aleppo on Monday night, hitting Iranian weapons caches.

The SOHR noted that the targeted site hosts an Iranian-Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters, a base, and weapons warehouses which were destroyed in the Israeli attack.

Iran and Hezbollah’s military build-up in Syria remains a red line for Israel. The IAF has carried out thousands of attacks to thwart the Iranian entrenchment in the war-torn country.

Israeli leaders have repeatedly declared that they will not tolerate an Iranian threat on its northern border with Syria and will take all necessary measures to ensure that such a menace does not emerge