Israel pushes to keep IDF in parts of southern Lebanon past US deadline – report

IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon, January 26, 2025, as Lebanese citizens move en masse towards the border in anticipation of Israeli withdrawal. (X)

Israel’s military has reportedly submitted plans for its forces to remain in strategically important areas in southern Lebanon beyond the deadline set by the US.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is requesting an additional extension on the deadline for the removal of its armed forces from southern Lebanon, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Reuters report cited a Lebanese official and a foreign diplomat, both of whom said that the Israeli military has filed a request with the multinational committee appointed to oversee the ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah terrorist group in a bid to push back the deadline for completing the withdrawal of the IDF from southern Lebanon.

According to the report Israel has requested it be allowed to maintain control over five strategically important positions in southern Lebanon until the end of the month.

Under the ceasefire deal, which went into effect in late November after efforts by the Biden administration and Macron government to secure Israel’s agreement, the IDF was to have withdrawn all of its forces from Lebanese territory by January 26th.

However, citing Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire, and the failure of the Lebanese military to assume full control over the territory being vacated by Israeli forces, the Trump administration backed Israel’s requests to extend the IDF’s presence in Lebanon.

On Monday, however, the Trump administration said that it expects Israel to adhere to the new deadline, which calls for the removal of all Israeli forces from Lebanon by February 18th.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited the White House earlier this week, has asked President Donald Trump to back Israel’s request to maintain control over critical positions in southern Lebanon beyond the February 18th deadline.

Netanyahu was quoted as telling the president that Lebanon’s military has thus far been unable to prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing control over southern Lebanon.