US: All IDF soldiers must withdraw from Lebanon by next week

“Israel’s withdrawal remains on the existing timeline, and they did not request an extension,” says Trump administration official.

By World Israel News Staff

The United States expects Israel to withdraw all of its troops from southern Lebanon by next week, Trump administration officials confirmed on Monday.

“Israel’s withdrawal remains on the existing timeline, and they did not request an extension” for troops to remain in southern Lebanon later than February 18th, U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson Brian Hughes told The Jerusalem Post.

In late November, Israel and Lebanon signed a truce, pushed by the Biden administration, which was originally scheduled to end on January 27th. That agreement required the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory by the end of January.

Shortly after President Donald Trump was inaugurated in late January, Israel was granted an extension until February 18th, allowing IDF soldiers to remain on Lebanese soil.

At the time, Israel said that Lebanon had not held up its end of the bargain, with Hezbollah terrorists remaining south of the Litani River and the Lebanese Army failing to deploy en masse to the region and root out Hezbollah operatives, which constitute a violation of the ceasefire.

But although displaced residents of northern Israel have still not been able to return home due to the ongoing threat from Hezbollah, Washington still expects Israel to withdraw by the February deadline.

Channel 12 News reported on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked Trump to permit Israeli troops to remain at a number critical strategic posts in southern Lebanon until further notice.

Netanyahu is reportedly arguing that the Lebanese Army is not able to stop Hezbollah from regrouping in the area, and that the terror group will once again resume positions directly adjacent to the Israeli border when Israeli troops are withdrawn.

According to the report, Israel wants to station soldiers at five locations near the border, within Lebanese territory, creating a buffer zone that will protect residents of northern Israel.