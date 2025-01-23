IDF troops to remain in Lebanon past withdrawal date: Report

After Hezbollah and Lebanese Army fail to adhere to southern Lebanon security commitment, Israel planning to keep troops in the region for the foreseeable future.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli army is planning to keep troops deployed in southern Lebanon for the foreseeable future, despite international pressure for Jerusalem to adhere to an agreement which requires all IDF forces to withdraw from Lebanese territory by January 27th.

As part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah which was signed in November, Hezbollah is obliged to withdraw its operatives from the region south of the Litani River.

Some 6,000 Lebanese Army troops are required to be deployed in the area to ensure that Hezbollah does not maintain a presence in the area.

Because Hezbollah has not withdrawn its forces and the Lebanese Army has not made significant progress in controlling the area, Israel has decided that its soldiers with remain in southern Lebanon for the time being, according to a Channel 14 report.

A senior political source told the outlet that the IDF does not expect renewed fire from Hezbollah, despite troops remaining on Lebanese territory.

However, the IDF is preparing for a number of “potential scenarios,” which include increased Hezbollah aggression.

Additionally, the January 27th deadline was pushed by the Biden Administration, the source said.

They added that Israel expects newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump to give Jerusalem flexibility regarding the timing of the withdrawal.

A report from the Jerusalem Post slightly contradicted the Channel 14 report, stressing that Israeli officials are seeking American approval to remain in southern Lebanon.

According to the Post, Israeli officials are lobbying the Trump administration to keep troops on the ground for an additional 30 days.

During that time, soldiers will engage in additional raids to destroy Hezbollah weapons and infrastructure.

Since the start of the ceasefire in late November, Hezbollah has violated the truce dozens of times.

Within the first few days of the agreement, Hezbollah fired mortars into the Golan Heights.

The terror group has also attempted to access weapons caches and move the location of rocket launchers.