Lebanon: IDF troops on territory are ‘danger to regional stability”

If the IDF remains in Lebanon past the 60-day deadline, there will be “serious problems,” warns Lebanese official.

By World Israel News Staff

The Lebanese government is concerned by the likelihood that Israeli troops will remain on the ground in the country after the 60-day ceasefire expires at the end of January, despite a stipulation in the truce requiring the IDF to withdraw from the region.

Israel has repeatedly signaled in recent days that it will probably maintain a troop presence in southern Lebanon for the foreseeable future, as the Lebanese Army has failed to drive Hezbollah operatives north of the Litani River and the terror organization appears to be regrouping in the area.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is currently attempting to garner international support to pressure Israel to withdraw, a source told Saudi outlet Asharq Al-Awsat.

Mikati is warning that a continued IDF presence in southern Lebanon constitutes a “danger to regional stability,” the source said.

Since the implementation of the ceasefire in late November, Israel has continued carrying out airstrikes against threats, such as Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure in areas near the border.

A Lebanese official complained to Arabic-language newspaper Al-Diyar that Jerusalem’s continued military activity in southern Lebanon is tantamount to “continuing the war as though the truce hadn’t been signed.”

The official added that if Israeli troops remain on Lebanese soil past the 60-day deadline, “there will be serious complications and serious problems.”

During a tour of the northern border on Sunday, Defense Minister Israel Katz stressed that Israel would continue to act in order to protect its national security.

“If Hezbollah does not withdraw beyond the Litani River, there will be no ceasefire, and Israel will act on its own to ensure the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes,” Katz said.

He added that “we will not allow a renewed threat to be created against the northern communities and the citizens of the State of Israel.”