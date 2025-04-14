Hamas rejects Egypt’s hostage deal over requirement to disarm

Members of the Red Cross at the entrance to the Ofer prison, outside of Jerusalem, from where Palestinian terror convicts were released as part of a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, January 19, 2025. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hamas has rejected Egypt’s proposal for a hostage release and ceasefire deal, citing the plan’s demand that the terror group disarm.

Cairo’s proposal calls for a 45-day ceasefire during which half of the remaining hostages would be released and additional humanitarian aid would enter the Gaza Strip.

Hamas continued its insistence that Israel end the war, but the Egyptian plan would make that dependent on Hamas laying down its arms, which it refuses to do.

According to the proposal, Hamas would release eight living hostages, including American-Israeli Edan Alexander, and return eight bodies in exchange for a 40-70-day ceasefire and the release of approximately 1,100 dangerous terrorists held in Israeli prisons.

According to alternative terms proposed under the Egyptian mediation plan, Hamas may release up to 11 living hostages along with the bodies of 16 others, provided Israel agrees to a complete 70-day ceasefire.

The releases would likely be phased throughout the truce rather than taking place all at once.

Massive humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza form a key component of the proposal, alongside Israeli withdrawal from recently captured positions and increased civilian movement within the territory.

Looking beyond immediate concerns, Egyptian negotiators have outlined plans for “the creation of a coordination committee to manage the Gaza Strip” during a six-month transition phase, aiming to eventually reunite Gaza with Judea and Samaria under Palestinian Authority governance.

Previous ceasefire attempts have resulted in limited hostage releases, with negotiations frequently stalling over the number of captives to be freed and the terms of prisoner exchanges.

Hamas continues to hold 59 Israeli hostages who were captured during its October 7 massacre, with only 24 believed to be alive.