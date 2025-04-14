Houthi missile targets central Israel on Passover, none injured

A large piece of shrapnel from the interception of a Houthi missile in the Hebron area on April 13, 2025. (Screenshot/X)

Sirens wailed in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and other cities throughout central Israel at 6:15 p.m.



By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Yemen-based Houthi terrorists launched a ballistic missile targeting Israel on Sunday evening, sending millions of Israelis to bomb shelters on the first day of the Passover holiday.

According to Hebrew-language language media reports, the missile was successfully intercepted by the IDF.

Large pieces of shrapnel from the interception impacted in the Hebron area.

The attack came after more than two weeks of relative quiet, with the last Houthi missile attack triggering warning alarms on March 30.

Following the launch, no injuries or damage was reported.

Earlier on Sunday, several rockets were launched towards Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Alarms sounded in Re’im, Sufa, Nir Itzhak, and Holit, small communities along the Gazan border.

The rockets, which were presumably launched by Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, were all intercepted.

On Saturday, an explosive drone launched from Yemen was downed by the IDF before it entered Israeli territory.

The drone was intercepted on the Jordanian side of the Dead Sea.

According to Jordanian officials, the aircraft sparked a small fire in the area where it was intercepted.

Since October 2023, Houthi terrorists have launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and explosive drones at Israel, claiming they are doing so in solidarity with Gaza.

The Houthis paused their attacks from January to early March 2025, during the period of a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

The group recently announced that it was launching an “aerial blockade” of Ben-Gurion Airport, targeting the transportation hub nearly every day in March 2025.

The Houthis’ aggression against Israel has been stymied by ongoing American airstrikes on their assets in Yemen.

US President Donald Trump has pledged to destroy the terror group, whose attacks on American-linked ships have proved a major disruption to global trade.