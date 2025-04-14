WATCH: Journalists assaulted and arrested at pro-Hamas rally in Montreal

Independent journalist Natasha Montreal was arrested by police while covering a pro-Hamas protest in Montreal, shortly after she and another reporter were assaulted by rally goers.

BREAKING: Montreal police arrest independent journalist @NatashaMontreal while she reported on the pro-Hamas protest here in the old city. The mob cheered as the SPVM works on their behalf. This was after her and I were assaulted openly by the unruly crowd. More details to… pic.twitter.com/HcuDg7MKRT — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 13, 2025

Here’s journalist @NatashaMontreal with her hands cuffed behind her back, sitting on the curb. First she was assaulted by the mob calling for the genocide of Jews and downfall of Canada. Instead of arresting the masked terror supporters, police — brutally — arrested Natasha. pic.twitter.com/MjYt8DbxA7 — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) April 14, 2025