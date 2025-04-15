Rome on deck as US-Iran talks resume in Oman

Saturday’s renewed engagement, facilitated by the Sultanate of Oman in Muscat, was the first such exchange since Donald Trump returned to the U.S. presidency.

By JNS and World Israel News Staff

Washington and Tehran have resumed indirect discussions aimed at reviving nuclear diplomacy.

Saturday’s renewed engagement, facilitated by the Sultanate of Oman in Muscat, was the first such exchange since Donald Trump returned to the U.S. presidency. Iran’s state broadcaster confirmed that U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi briefly met in person—marking the first direct interaction between American and Iranian officials at this level since the Obama era.

The meeting commenced around 3:30 p.m. local time and continued for more than two hours at a secured site on the outskirts of Muscat, according to the Associated Press. Eyewitnesses later spotted a convoy believed to be transporting Witkoff returning toward the U.S. embassy compound in the city.

Amid negotiations between the US and Iran regarding the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, Trump expressed confidence, describing the process as “almost easy.”

The US president told reporters in the Oval Office, “We’ve got a problem with Iran. I’ll solve that problem.”

“It’s almost an easy one,” he added.

Trump addressed an essential red line: Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear bomb.

“Iran has to get rid of the concept of a nuclear weapon. They cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said. “I want them to be a rich, great nation. The only thing is, one thing, simple, it’s really simple. They can’t have a nuclear weapon. And they’ve gotta go fast. Because they’re fairly close to having one. And they’re not going to have one.”

According to Iran Watch, the Islamic Republic has sufficient enriched uranium to develop five fission nuclear weapons in one week and eight in two weeks.

Referencing his warning to Iran last month that it would face military consequences if a deal wasn’t reached, the president discussed the reality of a tangible response if negotiations fail.