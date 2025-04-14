One injured in South Hebron Hills car-ramming

Israeli border police officers check vehicles near the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya in August 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

By JNS

One Israeli was lightly injured in a suspected terrorist car-ramming attack near ad-Dhahiriya, southwest of Hebron in Judea, on Monday morning, medical officials said.

According to the Hatzalah Judea and Samaria rescue group, the injured individual was treated by Israeli security forces before being evacuated to the nearby Otniel Junction, where they were met by paramedics.

Israeli security forces began a manhunt for the suspected terrorist, who reportedly fled the scene in his car after carrying out the attack.

“A report of a car-ramming incident at the ad-Dhahiriya intersection in the Judea Brigade [area of deployment] was received. The details are under investigation,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement posted to X.

Eliram Azulai, head of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, in a statement sent his wishes for a full recovery to the victim.

“The terror in Hebron and ad-Dhahiriya is no different from the terrorism in Gaza, and I call on the minister of defense to fulfill our demand for a perimeter around the [Jewish] communities and the roads,” the local leader continued.

Azulai urged Defense Minister Israel Katz to immediately order the IDF to “evacuate the illegal construction adjacent to our communities,” adding, “The security of our residents comes above all.”

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 6,343 times in 2024, according to figures published by Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) on Feb. 17.

The figures, which were cross-checked against official data from Israel’s security services, included 19 instances of vehicular assaults.

Twenty-seven Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2024, and more than 300 others were wounded, the group said in its annual report.